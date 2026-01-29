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Russians have advanced in Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia and near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Dronivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Kleban-Byk (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and in Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.
What preceded it
- Earlier, the DeepState project reported that Russian troops were maintaining intense pressure on the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the Stepnohirsk area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
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