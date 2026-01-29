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News Update of DeepState map Battles in the east of Ukraine Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction
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Russians have advanced in Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia and near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Dronivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Kleban-Byk (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and in Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

Ворог просунувся у Малій Токмачці та на Донеччині

Ворог просунувся у Малій Токмачці та на Донеччині

Ворог просунувся у Малій Токмачці та на Донеччині

Read more: Russia steps up assault actions near Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia direction – DeepState. PHOTO

What preceded it

  • Earlier, the DeepState project reported that Russian troops were maintaining intense pressure on the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the Stepnohirsk area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Vasiukivka and Shakhove in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

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Dronivka (21) Mala Tokmachka (12) DeepState (500)
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