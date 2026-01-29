Russians have advanced in Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia and near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Dronivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Kleban-Byk (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and in Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

Read more: Russia steps up assault actions near Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia direction – DeepState. PHOTO

What preceded it

Earlier, the DeepState project reported that Russian troops were maintaining intense pressure on the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the Stepnohirsk area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Vasiukivka and Shakhove in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP