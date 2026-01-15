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Enemy occupies Krasnohirske in Zaporizhzhia region and advances in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

Russian invaders occupied the village of Krasnohirskе in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Analysts from the DeepState project reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy advance in the Zaporizhzhia region

"The map has been updated. The enemy occupied Krasnohirskе and also advanced in Huliaipole, near Pryvilne and Zaliznianske," the analysts said.

Read more: Enemy is advancing near Shandryholove and Sviato-Pokrovske in Donetsk region, - DeepState

Maps:

The enemy has occupied Krasnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region
The enemy has occupied Krasnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region
The enemy has occupied Krasnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region

Background

  • Earlier, it was reported that the enemy had gained ground near Shandryholove and Sviato-Pokrovske in the Donetsk region.
  • On January 9, DeepState reported that Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole and Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region.
  • As of January 10, ruscists had territorial gains in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.
  • On January 11, it was reported that the enemy advanced in Vovchansk and near Vilcha in the Kharkiv region, and in Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Russians have advanced in Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia and near two settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Hulyaypole (142) occupation (2013) Pryvilne (2) Zaliznyanske (3) Krasnohirske (3) DeepState (487)
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