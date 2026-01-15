Enemy occupies Krasnohirske in Zaporizhzhia region and advances in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS
Russian invaders occupied the village of Krasnohirskе in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Analysts from the DeepState project reported this, Censor.NET reports.
Enemy advance in the Zaporizhzhia region
"The map has been updated. The enemy occupied Krasnohirskе and also advanced in Huliaipole, near Pryvilne and Zaliznianske," the analysts said.
Maps:
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that the enemy had gained ground near Shandryholove and Sviato-Pokrovske in the Donetsk region.
- On January 9, DeepState reported that Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole and Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region.
- As of January 10, ruscists had territorial gains in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.
- On January 11, it was reported that the enemy advanced in Vovchansk and near Vilcha in the Kharkiv region, and in Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.
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