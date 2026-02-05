Palisa after visit to front: brigades receive direct reinforcements under Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s HQ decision

Deputy Head of the President’s Office, Pavlo Palisa, visited a number of corps and brigades on the frontline.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Brigades receive reinforcements

"The brigades received direct reinforcements in line with a decision by the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and began training. Overall, the feedback is positive and inspires cautious optimism. We will continue to monitor implementation. Some units that were established not so long ago are showing decent results. They have grown stronger, become more confident in their actions, and more aggressive in their plans. Without a doubt, this is the merit of all teams," Palisa said.

Photo: Pavlo Palisa's Facebook page

He also noted that infantry brigades have significantly increased both the quantity and quality of their capabilities in using UAV systems and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

Photo: Pavlo Palisa's Facebook page

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Corps still fragmented

Palisa also outlined problematic issues following the results of his trip.

"The corps are still fragmented, and the formation of the force package is ongoing. I would like it to be faster. A corps commander must have real levers that affect the course of combat operations in the area of responsibility of their corps. We will discuss this with Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov in the near future," the Deputy Head of the President’s Office said.

Photo: Pavlo Palisa's Facebook page

He also noted that the enemy is building up its drone component, and that the use of heavy bomber drones has been recorded more frequently in some frontline sectors. Over time, Palisa said, "this may create additional difficulties for us, so we will think about how to counter it."

"There are issues with providing the necessary means to take down UAVs. Decentralized funding for brigades works and gives commanders some flexibility, but it cannot and should not replace centralized supply. Coordination of fire strikes needs changes dictated by the battlefield. In my view, commanders предложили several good ideas, and we will try to implement them," Palisa concluded.

Photo: Pavlo Palisa's Facebook page

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