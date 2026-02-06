4 345 13
Car exploded in Kyivskyi district of Odesa: one person killed
A car exploded in the Kyivskyi district of Odesa on the morning of February 6. A 21-year-old man died as a result of the incident. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odesa region.
According to preliminary information, the 21-year-old owner of the vehicle was killed in the explosion.
Operatives, investigators, forensic experts from the forensic laboratory, and employees of the regional police's explosive ordnance disposal and canine services are working at the scene. The legal classification of the incident will be provided after all the circumstances have been clarified.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password