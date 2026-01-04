Car explosion in Obolon classified as terrorist attack: soldier wounded, - prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

Today, 4 January 2026, an explosion occurred in the courtyard of a building on Heroiv Dnipra Street in Kyiv while the boot of a car was being opened.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

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Soldier injured

As noted, a soldier suffered shrapnel wounds as a result of the explosion. A woman who was nearby was not injured.

See more: SUV explodes in Obolonskyi district of Kyiv, people injured, - police (updated). PHOTO





The explosion has been classified as a terrorist attack

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the explosion under Part 1 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - a terrorist act, i.e. the commission of an explosion or other actions that endangered the life or health of people.

The investigation is being conducted by investigators from the SSU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Region under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that an SUV exploded in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv, leaving several people injured.