Car explosion in Kyivskyi district of Odesa was terrorist attack, - SSU

The SSU has classified the incident as a terrorist act and has already opened a criminal investigation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU Office in Odesa region.

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"According to preliminary investigation data, the explosion occurred today at around 5 a.m. near a residential building on Akademika Korolyova Street. The driver of the car was killed," the statement said.

Currently, the Security Service, together with the National Police, is conducting comprehensive measures to establish all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in its commission.

"A pre-trial investigation is ongoing under Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act).

We will provide further details of the investigation as they become available," the SSU said.

Read more: Car exploded in Kyivskyi district of Odesa: one person killed