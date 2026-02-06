Reserve+ to be temporarily unavailable on February 7 due to maintenance, Defense Ministry says
In the "Oberih" register, scheduled maintenance will take place on February 7 from 12:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. During this time, users will temporarily be unable to access services or update their Reserve ID in the "Reserve+" app.
The Ministry of Defense said this, Censor.NET reports.
Details
The defense ministry advises citizens to ensure in advance that they have access to their electronic military registration document.
"Download the PDF version in advance. To do this, on the app’s home screen, tap the plus sign and select ‘Download PDF,’" the Ministry of Defense explained.
- The maintenance will be completed at 1:00 a.m., after which the services will operate as usual.
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