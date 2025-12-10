Paper military IDs are thing of past as government fully switches documents to digital format

The government has approved amendments that fully move military registration documents into an electronic format.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in a statement by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

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From now on, the main document for conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists will be the Reserv ID.

Read more: "Reserve+" app to be down overnight on October 9 due to maintenance – Ministry of Defense

How the electronic military document will work

Reserve ID can be obtained in the Reserve+ app, where the official electronic document is generated. If necessary, users can print out a PDF version themselves or ask a Territorial Centres of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) to do so.

The government stresses that the switch to a digital format should reduce the risk of the document being lost, damaged or forged. "The electronic format makes military registration simpler and more reliable for all categories of citizens," Svyrydenko said.

Read more: Every month, 30,000 new recruits join Armed Forces of Ukraine, mobilisation is proceeding according to regulations, - "Servant of People" Venislavskyi

What regulatory changes have been adopted

To implement the digital system, the Cabinet of Ministers updated the provisions of resolutions No. 1487 and No. 559. These changes allow electronic military registration documents to be used officially as primary documents and ensure their legal force.

Digitalisation should also speed up the work of territorial recruitment centres and streamline interaction between citizens and state institutions.

Notably, this year, the number of complaints to the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights about the work of territorial recruitment and social support centre staff has increased several times. However, after inspections, in most cases human rights violations were not confirmed, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said.

Read more: Reserve+ app back in operation – Defense Ministry