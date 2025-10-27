Every month, 30,000 new recruits join Armed Forces of Ukraine, mobilisation is proceeding according to regulations, - "Servant of People" Venislavskyi

Every month, approximately 30,000 Ukrainian citizens arrive for military service through mobilisation and the recruitment system.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Fedir Venislavskyi, an MP of the "Servant of the People" party and a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence.

He added that there are currently no legislative proposals or requests from the General Staff, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces or the Ministry of Defence to improve mobilisation. According to Venislavskyi, all the issues discussed earlier already have a legislative basis.

The MP stressed that there have been no drastic changes in the number of people mobilised. Everything is going according to plan, in accordance with the current legislation. According to him, the recruitment system is working steadily, and mobilisation is carried out in compliance with all regulations.

This ensures that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly replenished with new servicemen.

