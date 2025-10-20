Man who categorically refused to be mobilised was sentenced to four years in prison

In the Kyiv region, a man who categorically refused to be mobilised was convicted.

This is stated in the verdict of the Pereiaslav City District Court of the Kyiv region, according to Censor.NET.

It is known that in February and April 2025, a resident of the Kyiv region received summonses but evaded mobilisation.

In court, the man explained that he had never served in the army because he had been serving a sentence in prison. The man said that he had been stopped on the street by military personnel, had undergone a MMC and received a draft notice, but had decided to evade mobilisation.

He explained that he was afraid of "loneliness and helplessness in the event of injury, capture or other serious circumstances that pose a real threat during military service under martial law."

In April, they tried to give him a summons for the second time, but he refused again, saying, "I'm ready to go to jail, but I won't serve."

So, the man was found guilty and sentenced to 4 years in prison.

