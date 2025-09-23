ENG
Reserv+ app back in operation – Defense Ministry

The operation of the Reserv+ mobile application has been restored.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"The app’s interaction with the register is functioning normally. All services are available: updating the electronic military registration document, referrals for medical examinations, data updates, deferment requests, and more," the Defense Ministry said.

As reported earlier, the Reserv+ app had experienced a technical failure.

