Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,245,290 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to February 7, 2026, are approximately:

personnel – approximately 1,245,290 (+730) individuals

tanks – 11,650 (+2) units.

armored combat vehicles – 24,009 (+2) units.

artillery systems – 37,036 (+22) units.

MLRS – 1,637 (+0) cases.

air defense systems – 1,295 (+0) units.

aircraft – 435 (+0) units.

helicopters – 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 127,081 (+1,161) units.

cruise missiles – 4,245 (+0) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 77,379 (+68) units.

special equipment – 4,064 (+1) units.

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