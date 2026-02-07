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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Destruction of equipment and occupiers’ positions in Kharkiv region
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,245,290 people (+730 per day), 11,650 tanks, 37,036 artillery systems, 24,009 APC

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,245,290 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to February 7, 2026, are approximately:

  • personnel – approximately 1,245,290 (+730) individuals
  • tanks – 11,650 (+2) units.
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,009 (+2) units.
  • artillery systems – 37,036 (+22) units.
  • MLRS – 1,637 (+0) cases.
  • air defense systems – 1,295 (+0) units.
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units.
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 127,081 (+1,161) units.
  • cruise missiles – 4,245 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 77,379 (+68) units.
  • special equipment – 4,064 (+1) units.

Watch more: Combat operations in severe frost: artillerymen of 44th Brigade destroy enemy guns. VIDEO

Втрати ворога на ранок 7 лютого

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Russian Army (11847) Armed Forces HQ (5156) liquidation (3054) elimination (7317)
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