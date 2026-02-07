US and Russia may sign $12 trillion economic cooperation package, - Zelenskyy

There is a possibility that the US and Russia will sign bilateral agreements, including one on economic cooperation worth approximately $12 trillion.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform, this was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists.

Economic cooperation package

According to the president, intelligence showed him the so-called "Dmitriev package," which he had shown in the United States.

"The amount is about $12 trillion. It's like an economic cooperation package between the US and Russia. In other words, we are hearing about the possibility of such or similar bilateral documents between the US and Russia," Zelenskyy said.

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Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that there are various signals in the media that these documents may also contain issues related to Ukraine.

"We are clearly showing that Ukraine will not support even such possible agreements between the parties about us without us," he stressed.

The head of state added that the Ukrainian delegation had communicated the position of the President of Ukraine that if there were any bilateral agreements between Russia and the US, the points relating to Ukraine could not contradict the Constitution of Ukraine or Ukrainian law, and should not be discussed without Ukraine.

"Ukraine will demonstrate its response to this in the event of such risks," Zelenskyy added.