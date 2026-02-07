US will push to end war in Ukraine by summer, - Zelenskyy

The United States is proposing that the parties end Russia's war against Ukraine before the start of summer and is prepared to exert diplomatic pressure within this timeframe.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Read more on our Telegram channel

America's hopes

According to the president, the American side is talking about its desire to end the war by around June and is working on a clear schedule for the negotiation process.

"The Americans are proposing that the parties end the war by the beginning of this summer and will likely pressure the parties to adhere to this schedule," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the US position may also be influenced by domestic political factors, in particular the upcoming elections and the work of Congress.

Watch more: Biletskyi: If we survive cold weather and stop Russians in spring, they will sit down at negotiating table. VIDEO

US withdrawal from the negotiation process

The president stressed that he had not received any signals about a possible US withdrawal from the negotiation process if the war does not end within the specified time frame.

"I have not received such information from the negotiating team. Of course, it is desirable that the Americans do not withdraw," he said.

In his opinion, the US presence in the negotiation process is important for all parties.

Step-by-step plan

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine has long proposed creating a clear step-by-step plan, or Sequence Plan, which would define the actions of the parties and the time frame for implementing the agreements.

"We want everyone to understand what the parties are agreeing to and within what time frame. We really want to end the war and guarantee security," the president stressed.

The president also said that the US is open to the possibility of simultaneous signing of key agreements, including security agreements.

"The American side said that one of the possibilities is for all agreements to be signed at approximately the same time," Zelenskyy noted.

Read more: There is no progress regarding territories and ZNPP. Ukraine once again confirmed principle of "we stand where we stand" in Donbas, - Zelenskyy on negotiations

Peace talks in the UAE

Read on Censor.NET: Trump on the "energy truce" in Ukraine: Putin kept his word