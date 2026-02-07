US will push to end war in Ukraine by summer, - Zelenskyy
The United States is proposing that the parties end Russia's war against Ukraine before the start of summer and is prepared to exert diplomatic pressure within this timeframe.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.
America's hopes
According to the president, the American side is talking about its desire to end the war by around June and is working on a clear schedule for the negotiation process.
"The Americans are proposing that the parties end the war by the beginning of this summer and will likely pressure the parties to adhere to this schedule," Zelenskyy said.
He added that the US position may also be influenced by domestic political factors, in particular the upcoming elections and the work of Congress.
US withdrawal from the negotiation process
The president stressed that he had not received any signals about a possible US withdrawal from the negotiation process if the war does not end within the specified time frame.
"I have not received such information from the negotiating team. Of course, it is desirable that the Americans do not withdraw," he said.
In his opinion, the US presence in the negotiation process is important for all parties.
Step-by-step plan
Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine has long proposed creating a clear step-by-step plan, or Sequence Plan, which would define the actions of the parties and the time frame for implementing the agreements.
"We want everyone to understand what the parties are agreeing to and within what time frame. We really want to end the war and guarantee security," the president stressed.
The president also said that the US is open to the possibility of simultaneous signing of key agreements, including security agreements.
"The American side said that one of the possibilities is for all agreements to be signed at approximately the same time," Zelenskyy noted.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov's aide confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, 23 January.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks took place in Abu Dhabi.
- US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and the US had agreed on the exchange of 314 prisoners. This is the first such exchange in five months.
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