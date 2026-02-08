5 392 51
Explosions in Lviv: enemy attacks with strike UAVs
On the morning of February 8, explosions are heard in Lviv during an air raid alert as enemy drones attack the city.
This was announced by the Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Lviv, explosions can be heard," he wrote.
No further information is available at this time.
Heavy shelling on February 7
- Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine on the night and morning of February 7. Strikes were recorded across the country—from the west to the center and further to the eastern regions.
- Due to the shelling, energy infrastructure facilities have been massively damaged, causing emergency power outages in most regions of Ukraine. Scheduled power outages are currently not in effect due to the situation.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password