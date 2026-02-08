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News UAV attack on Lviv region
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Explosions in Lviv: enemy attacks with strike UAVs

Shahed over Lviv

On the morning of February 8, explosions are heard in Lviv during an air raid alert as enemy drones attack the city.

This was announced by the Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Lviv, explosions can be heard," he wrote.

No further information is available at this time.

Heavy shelling on February 7

  • Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine on the night and morning of February 7. Strikes were recorded across the country—from the west to the center and further to the eastern regions.
  • Due to the shelling, energy infrastructure facilities have been massively damaged, causing emergency power outages in most regions of Ukraine. Scheduled power outages are currently not in effect due to the situation.

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explosion (1700) Lviv (350) drones (4588) Lvivska region (372) Lvivskyy district (114)
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