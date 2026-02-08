Explosions in Lviv: enemy attacks with strike UAVs

On the morning of February 8, explosions are heard in Lviv during an air raid alert as enemy drones attack the city.

This was announced by the Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Lviv, explosions can be heard," he wrote.

No further information is available at this time.

Heavy shelling on February 7