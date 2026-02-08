Sale of 460 hectares in Borzhava mountain pasture: ARMA refused to sign protocol on recognition of auction

The Agency for Asset Tracing and Management has decided not to sign the protocol on the results of electronic bidding for the sale of 460 hectares of land in the Borzhava mountain pasture in the Zakarpattia region.

This was reported by the Agency's press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Verification of auction winners

As noted, on 8 January 2026, after the publication of the protocol on the results of electronic bidding, ARMA, within its powers, ensured a thorough verification of the auction winners.

The information obtained during the verification indicates the presence of signs of affiliation, which, according to international asset recovery standards, are considered unacceptable, as they may create a risk of the asset actually returning to the control of its former owners.

Read more: 460 hectares of land purchased with stolen budget funds are being returned to Lovochkin family, - Nikolaienko

ARMA did not sign the protocol

In this regard, the Agency refused to sign the protocol recognising the auction as valid and to conclude a purchase and sale agreement. The auction organiser was informed of the findings, and the necessary procedural measures were taken.

"The Prozorro.Prozori electronic system ensures the competitiveness and transparency of the auction, while ARMA is responsible for the final result – preventing the return of the asset to the control of persons associated with criminal offences. This approach complies with the requirements of the law, as well as Ukraine's international obligations, in particular the UN Convention against Corruption," the Agency emphasises.

Official appeals

In addition, ARMA sent official appeals to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to obtain a procedural assessment of the established connection.

"After receiving the position of the competent authorities, the Agency will take further steps in accordance with the law, in particular, conducting a new assessment and organising a repeat auction, taking into account the updated approaches to the management of seized assets provided for by the Law on ARMA Reform," the Agency added.

Preventive anti-corruption measures

As noted, the above example of the sale of land in the Borzhava mountain pasture was used to improve approaches to verifying auction participants with the aim of institutionalising preventive anti-corruption measures rather than reacting after the fact.

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that the Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigations are conducting a pre-trial investigation into possible violations in the activities of ARMA. This concerns an auction that took place on 8 January 2026. At that time, ARMA sold three land plots in the Borzhava mountain pasture with a total area of 460 hectares. The total sale amount was 89.5 million hryvnias.