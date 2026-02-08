Russia tightens FSB control over communications, - British intelligence

Russia plans to grant the Federal Security Service (FSB) broad powers over the country's communications networks.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a review by the UK Ministry of Defense.

What is known?

As noted, on January 27, 2026, the State Duma approved in the first reading amendments supported by the government that will allow the FSB to shut down mobile and fixed internet, telephone services, and "any other means of communication" in response to vaguely defined "security threats."

What is this about?

The bill will oblige telecommunications service operators to immediately suspend services upon receiving an order from the FSB and will protect them from any financial liability for the resulting disruptions.

"Since Russian law defines 'communication services' as broadly covering voice, text, images, and data transmitted via radio, fiber optic, or other electromagnetic systems, the amendments will give the FSB unprecedented influence over the entire communications sector," the review notes.

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Strengthening of Russian Federation control over information

It is also noted that this legislative move is consistent with Russia's broader tightening of control over information, including new directives restricting software from "unfriendly" countries. If adopted, the amendments will formalize and expand the state's ability to block communications on a massive scale, reinforcing a trend toward deeper state control that has intensified since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

It is noted that these internal measures coincide with Russia's growing role in exporting censorship and blocking technologies abroad. Investigations by private media outlets indicate that Russia has helped Iran create one of the most advanced internet control systems, which is based on deep packet inspection and is capable of restricting the operation of applications, blocking VPNs, and tracking protest organizers in real time.