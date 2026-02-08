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News Assistance to Ukraine from Germany
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52% of Germans support increased aid to Ukraine, - survey

52% of Germans want to see even more aid for Ukraine

The majority of citizens in Germany are in favor of stronger support for Ukraine during the war with Russia.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Insa Institute for the Bild newspaper, reports DW, according to Censor.NET.

More than half of Germans in favor of increasing aid

  • About 52% of respondents said that the West should provide more aid to Ukraine if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire and peace talks. 
  • 28% of Germans believe that aid should include both military and financial components.
  • 12% of respondents believe that aid should be provided in the form of either money or weapons.

At the same time, 35% believe that Germany should stop supporting Ukraine, while another 13% of respondents did not answer.

Read more: Large-scale "shadow mail" from Germany: journalists expose scheme of illegal deliveries of bedding to Russia

Fears of war

The survey also showed that Germans fear a larger-scale war: 54% of respondents are concerned that Russia could attack a NATO member country, such as Poland or Lithuania.

However, it is noted that this is approximately 8% less than in the survey conducted in September 2025.

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