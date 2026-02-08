52% of Germans support increased aid to Ukraine, - survey

The majority of citizens in Germany are in favor of stronger support for Ukraine during the war with Russia.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Insa Institute for the Bild newspaper, reports DW, according to Censor.NET.

More than half of Germans in favor of increasing aid

About 52% of respondents said that the West should provide more aid to Ukraine if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire and peace talks.

28% of Germans believe that aid should include both military and financial components.

12% of respondents believe that aid should be provided in the form of either money or weapons.

At the same time, 35% believe that Germany should stop supporting Ukraine, while another 13% of respondents did not answer.

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Fears of war

The survey also showed that Germans fear a larger-scale war: 54% of respondents are concerned that Russia could attack a NATO member country, such as Poland or Lithuania.

However, it is noted that this is approximately 8% less than in the survey conducted in September 2025.