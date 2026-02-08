Energy facilities in Russia are legitimate targets for Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Energy facilities in Russia that are a source of funding for the war against Ukraine are just as legitimate targets for Ukrainian strikes as military facilities.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

We don't have to choose

Yes, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine should not have to choose between striking military targets or energy infrastructure.

"He sells this energy. He sells oil. So is it energy or a military target? Honestly, it's the same thing. He sells oil, takes money, invests in weapons. He kills Ukrainians with these weapons," the president explained.

Watch more: Russia launched over 2,000 drones, 1,200 guided aerial bombs and 116 missiles at Ukraine in week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Legitimate purposes

"What should Ukrainians do? There are two ways. We build weapons and strike at their weapons. Or we strike at the source of their money and where it comes from. And the source is their energy sector. That's what's happening. All of this is a legitimate target for us. And who else could do this to us with the Russians? No one," Zelenskyy added.