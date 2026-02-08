Explosions rocked Kyiv: enemy attacked with ballistic missiles

On the evening of February 8, explosions were heard in the capital amid threats of enemy use of ballistic weapons.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian Air Force and Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

Russia attacks Kyiv

High-speed targets in the Chernihiv region, heading for the Kyiv region - reported to the Air Force at 17:26.

Kyiv - go to shelters, - reported the PS at 17:26.

"Explosions in the capital. Kyiv is under ballistic attack. Air defense forces are working. Stay in shelters," Klitschko wrote at 5:29 p.m.

Threat of ballistic weapons use from the Bryansk region, reported by the Air Force at 17:31.

Updates

At 17:59, the PS reported that the threat of ballistic weapons use had been averted.

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