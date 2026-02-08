Sybiha: Only Trump can stop Russia’s war against Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha believes that only US President Donald Trump can stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

Ukraine wants to accelerate efforts to end the war

The minister noted that Ukraine wants to accelerate efforts to end the war, which has been going on for four years, and take advantage of the momentum in the negotiations led by the US before other factors intervene, such as the campaign for the US midterm elections in November.

"Only Trump can stop the war," Sybiha said.

According to him, only "a few" unresolved points remain from the 20-point draft peace plan.

"The most sensitive and complex issues must be addressed at the leadership level," said the head of the foreign ministry.

Read more: Ukraine-Russia talks proposed to be held in US for first time, - Zelenskyy

Safety guarantees

Ukraine is focused on obtaining security guarantees from the West to deter potential future Russian aggression after the ceasefire agreement comes into force.

Sybiha noted that the US had confirmed to Ukraine its readiness to ratify security guarantees in the US Congress.

"Personally, at this stage, I do not believe in any security infrastructure or architecture without the Americans... We must have them on our side – and they are already involved in this process. This is a huge, huge achievement," added the Foreign Minister.