The United States has proposed for the first time to hold another round of trilateral talks on resolving Russia's war against Ukraine on its territory.

According to Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net, this was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists.

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What is known?

According to Zelenskyy, the meeting may take place in Miami.

"The United States has proposed for the first time that the two negotiating teams – Ukraine and Russia – meet in the United States, probably in Miami, in a week's time. We have confirmed our participation," the president said.

Read more: There is no progress regarding territories and ZNPP. Ukraine once again confirmed principle of "we stand where we stand" in Donbas, - Zelenskyy on negotiations

What preceded it?

Also remind, that earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the next meetings of delegations within the framework of peace talks are likely to take place in the United States.

In turn, the press secretary of the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, stated that "there are no plans to hold negotiations on the settlement in Ukraine in the United States."

Read more: US again proposed energy truce: Ukraine agreed, Russia did not, - Zelenskyy