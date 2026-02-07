US again proposed energy truce: Ukraine agreed, Russia did not, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that during negotiations in Abu Dhabi, the American side once again proposed an energy truce. Ukraine supported this proposal, while Russia has not yet confirmed its readiness to agree.

The head of state announced this during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"The United States has proposed that both sides once again support the US president's energy de-escalation initiative. Ukraine has confirmed its support, but Russia has not yet done so," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Russians usually respond to such initiatives after returning to the Russian Federation.

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Peace talks in the UAE

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.

Russian dictator Yurii Ushakov's assistant confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.

Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.

According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

According to media reports, no compromise was reached in the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.

On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.

On February 4 and 5, the following trilateral meetings were held in Abu Dhabi as part of the peace talks.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced that delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and the US had reached an agreement on the exchange of 314 prisoners. This is the first such exchange in five months.

Read more: There is no progress regarding territories and ZNPP. Ukraine once again confirmed principle of "we stand where we stand" in Donbas, - Zelenskyy on negotiations