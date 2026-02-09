The war in Ukraine is unlikely to end before summer, despite the expectations of some American political circles.

This was reported by NBC News, citing experts interviewed by the publication, according to Censor.NET

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According to their estimates, the negotiation process is at an impasse and can only move forward if significant pressure is exerted on one of the parties. At the same time, experts point out that the West's main pressure is currently directed not at Russia, but at Ukraine.

Analysts outline two possible scenarios. The first is that Ukraine, under pressure, agrees to capitulation terms due to the deteriorating humanitarian situation and unbearable living conditions in cities. The second is that the international community increases pressure on Russia, forcing it to agree to end the war, even if this means a temporary truce with the current front line remaining unchanged.

Separately, experts draw attention to the political factor in the United States. According to them, every time the situation on the front line could have changed in Ukraine's favour — in particular, thanks to the possible provision of more powerful long-range missiles — telephone conversations took place between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, after which the political dynamics changed to the detriment of Kyiv.

The overall conclusion of NBC News analysts is that without a "miracle" or a sharp and consistent increase in pressure on Russia, an end to the war by summer seems unlikely.

Read more: After meeting in Alaska, Russia fulfilled its task of "resolving Ukrainian issue," Lavrov said.