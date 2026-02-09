Enemy has reduced drone attacks after Starlink restrictions in Pokrovsk direction, - 59th SAB

The enemy in the Pokrovsk direction is attempting to break through in small groups and is actively using UAVs on rear and logistical routes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the air of "Espreso" by Taras Myshak, senior officer of the communications department of the 59th separate assault brigade.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Since the restrictions on Starlink began, that is, when Starlink was disconnected for the Russians, we have been detecting fewer of their drones in our rear. Previously, they used 'Molniya' drones on Starlink, which flew up to 50 kilometres, almost reaching Pavlohrad. They dropped several FPV drones from the Molniya mother ship," said a senior officer of the communications department of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade.

Such tactics, Myshak notes, caused "a lot of trouble" in the rear. But now such strikes are no longer observed.

Read more: Ruscists have captured the heights in Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk. Logistics there are extremely difficult, - AAFU

"Of course, we read their Telegram channels and their public pages. There, they raise a fuss about the fact that all communication has been cut off. There, literally, the management of units has stopped, and assaults have ceased for a certain period. But, unfortunately, the enemy is quite cunning, and I think they will look for an alternative. I hope they will not succeed," Myshak said.