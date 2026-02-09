Integration of "old" brigades into Biletskyi’s corps significantly improves morale of fighters

Serhii Halushko, director of defense programs at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, is confident that the integration of new units into the 3rd Army Corps will bring rapid positive results.

According to Censor.NET, he commented on Radio NV on the experience of the 125th Brigade, where, after joining Andrii Biletskyi's corps, the soldiers noted a significant improvement in organization and management.

"This is not just a replacement of commanders, it is a system for training sergeants and tactical officers. When a soldier sees that the commander treats people not as a resource, but that the system works to protect them, the problem of desertion disappears on its own," the expert concluded.

Read more: Biletskyi’s 3rd Corps scales best practices across all brigades and creates new-level army