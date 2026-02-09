American right-wing television channel Newsmax will soon appear in Ukraine: its founder is friend of Trump’s

The American news channel Newsmax, owned by Donald Trump's friend Christopher Ruddy, has officially signed an agreement to launch broadcasting in Ukraine in the spring of 2026. The channel has a distinct right-wing ideological bias.

This is stated on the company's website, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

The local channel Newsmax Ukraine will offer US and world news in Ukrainian. The creation of the channel is part of Newsmax's strategy to expand its presence in Eastern Europe and provide an international audience with access to independent American news. It will be based in Kyiv.

It is expected to produce original news, analytical and socio-political programmes.

Forbes reports that the channel will be headed by Liudmila Nemyria, the wife of Verkhovna Rada deputy Heorhii Nemyria from the Batkivshchyna party. Until 2023, she was the host of the Ukrlife TV channel, and now she runs her own YouTube channel.

Read more: U.S. sets no deadlines for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine – Whitaker

More about Newsmax TV

Newsmax is the fourth-ranked cable news network in the United States. Overall, the conservative media company's affiliates are available in more than 100 countries on five continents and reach tens of millions of viewers through cable and digital broadcasting, apps and social media.

Radd's connection to Trump

Newsmax was founded in 1998 by Christopher Ruddy. He is a former journalist who has a personal friendship with Donald Trump.

Фото: Getty Images/Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket

In 2025, during its initial public offering, the company raised $75 million at a valuation of $1.2 billion, temporarily making Raddi a billionaire. Since then, his fortune has declined significantly, with Forbes estimating it at $300 million as of November 2025.

Newsmax is one of US President Donald Trump's favourite television channels, which he has repeatedly praised and often gives interviews to.