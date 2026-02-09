U.S. sets no deadlines for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine – Whitaker

The U.S. administration is not setting specific timelines for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine and is focusing on ending combat actions as soon as possible.

U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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According to him, the previously mentioned June deadline was voiced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not the American side. "Deadlines are very dangerous in this situation," Whitaker stressed.

He noted that the United States is seeking a peace agreement and wants an end to the fighting as soon as possible. According to the diplomat, U.S. representatives are holding ongoing talks aimed at finding a solution, but any agreement will require the consent of both Ukraine and Russia.

Read more: Ukraine-Russia talks proposed to be held in US for first time, - Zelenskyy

At the same time, Whitaker criticized European countries for failing to sufficiently ramp up defense production after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. He said Europe had transferred a significant share of its available weapons to Ukraine without replenishing those stocks, which created an additional burden on the U.S. defense industry.

According to him, coordination of Europe’s defense industry and increased production could be a solution, although the most powerful weapons are still supplied by the United States.

Read more: US and Ukraine to propose "energy ceasefire" to Russia at UAE talks – FT