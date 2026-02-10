Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,248,560 people (+980 per day), 11,656 tanks, 37,089 artillery systems, 24,018 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,248,560 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 10 February 2026 are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,248,560 (+980) individuals
- tanks – 11,656 (+2) units
- armoured combat vehicles – 24,018 (+5) units
- artillery systems – 37,089 (+33) units
- MLRS – 1,637 (+0) units
- air defence systems – 1,297 (+2) units
- aircraft – 435 (+0) units
- helicopters – 347 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 129,160 (+1,198) units
- cruise missiles – 4,270 (+0) units
- ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units.
- automotive equipment and tankers – 77,734 (+182) units
- special equipment – 4,070 (+1) units.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password