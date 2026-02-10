Conflict at an IDP accommodation centre in Rivne region: displaced person from Donetsk region killed 5 people with hammer and axe

Today, 10 February, at around 4:15 a.m., the police received a report from a social worker that her wards from the village of Sudobychi in Rivne Oblast, who live in a disused school, heard screams in the corridor.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the Rivne region police.

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Details

The police established that at around 4:10 a.m., a conflict arose between a 72-year-old native of Donetsk region and other residents of the shared accommodation for internally displaced persons over domestic issues, which escalated into a fight. During the clash, the man began striking five people with a hammer and an axe.

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There are fatalities

Five people died from their injuries at the scene: two men aged 60 and 68, two women aged 81 and 78 from Donetsk region, and a 56-year-old woman from Kirovohrad region.

Patrol police officers were the first to arrive at the scene and found the attacker.





















The attacker was detained

Subsequently, investigators, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, detained the 72-year-old perpetrator in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigative and operational teams from the Dubno District Police Department and the Main Directorate, the regional forensic laboratory, the leadership of the Main Directorate of the National Police, and the Dubno District Police Department are working at the scene. Procedural guidance is being provided by the Dubno District and Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Offices.

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Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into the incident under paragraph 1, part 2 of Article 115 (intentional murder of two or more persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of notifying the suspect of the charges and selecting a preventive measure is being decided.