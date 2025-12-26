"Oleksandriia maniac" Nykytiuk sentenced to life imprisonment for series of murders and assaults, - OPG

The court sentenced Volodymyr Nykytiuk, known as the ‘"Oleksandriia maniac," to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of a series of murders and robberies committed for financial gain in 2016 in the Kirovohrad region.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

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The prosecutor's office noted that after almost ten years of pre-trial investigation and court proceedings in a high-profile criminal case involving a series of particularly serious crimes in Oleksandriia, the full stop has been put on the case.

Details of the crime

Following a public indictment by prosecutors from the Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor's Office, the court found the man guilty of a series of attacks during which he stole the victims' property and deliberately took their lives. Although the defendant did not admit his guilt, the evidence gathered fully confirmed his involvement in each incident.

The investigation established that after his release from prison, the man acted systematically and deliberately: he chose deserted areas of the city, attacked people who could not resist in the dark, used life-threatening violence, and after the robbery, killed the victims in an attempt to conceal his crimes.

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The victim's testimony

One of the attacks on the young woman did not result in death - the victim managed to survive. Her testimony became an important element of the evidence base and allowed for a detailed reconstruction of the attacker's actions.

The prosecutor's office also emphasised that the most serious crime in the proceedings was the murder of a minor child for financial gain. After the attack, the accused took possession of the child's property and threw her body into the water. All the circumstances of the crime have been confirmed by expert conclusions.

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Taking into account the number of proven episodes, recidivism, particular cruelty and high public danger, the court sentenced the defendant to the most severe punishment - life imprisonment.