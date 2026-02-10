Russia plans offensive in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions in spring 2026, - Welt
Russia is preparing an offensive campaign in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, focusing its attacks on Pokrovsk-Dobropillia, Huliaipole-Ternuvate, and Stepnohirsk.
According to Censor.NET, this is reported by observers of the publication Welt.
They came to these conclusions based on the intensity of Russian artillery strikes from the banks of the Dnieper River to Kostiantynivka. It turned out that the most strikes were concentrated in three areas: Pokrovsk-Dobropillia, Huliaipole-Ternuvate, and Stepnohirsk.
Therefore, in the first half of 2026, the Russian Federation plans to capture two key cities – Orikhiv and Dobropillia.
Observers also identified several areas that may be of greatest interest to the enemy. In particular, these are the Komyshuvakha direction, west of Pokrovsk, and west of Kostiantynivka.
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