Cooperation between Russia and North Korea is "toxic" for Europe due to war against Ukraine and exchange of weapons, - Dutch Foreign Minister Van Veen

South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-yong said that negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war are directly linked to the issue of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

He said this during talks in Seoul with Dutch Foreign Minister David van Veen, according to Censor.NET, citing Yonhap.

Chun noted that the current peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have broader international implications, and asked the Netherlands to speak out on the international stage in favor of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The Dutch foreign minister, for his part, stressed that North Korea's participation in the war against Ukraine had turned the threats posed by Kim Jong-un's regime into a challenge not only for South Korea but also for European countries.

He called the military alliance between Russia and North Korea "toxic" and harmful to European security due to the participation of North Korean troops in the war and the supply of weapons to Moscow in exchange for military assistance from Russia.

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