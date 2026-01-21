A video has appeared online showing a Russian invader demonstrating the result of his unit's encounter with the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers from the 127th regiment of the Russian army were hoping for an easy walk, but Ukrainian soldiers quickly proved that there would be no happy ending for the invaders in this war.

In the footage, the author of the video walks past the bodies of his slain comrades, unable to contain his emotions and profanity. His comment about the presence of North Korean soldiers in the ranks of the occupying forces is particularly noteworthy.

Key points from the video:

Losses of the 127th regiment: The author films positions littered with the corpses of Russian soldiers.

Complaints about "allies": The occupier expresses outrage that it is Russians who are dying, and not mercenaries from North Korea involved in the war.

Quote from the invader: "It would be better if the Koreans died, but f#ck it, we're dying," he states, describing the real situation on the battlefield.

This video is yet another confirmation of the high intensity of losses in the Russian Federation's units, which are throwing themselves into assaults on Ukrainian positions. Despite the Kremlin's attempts to bring in foreign forces, the main burden of the "meat assaults" continues to be borne by regular units and mobilised Russians.

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Warning! Profanity!

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