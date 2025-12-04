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Some of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia were transported to DPRK, where they were placed in military camps
Some of the Ukrainian children abducted by Russia were forcibly transported to North Korea.
This was reported by journalist Ostap Yarysh, according to Censor.NET.
According to him, Ukrainian human rights organizations reported that children were placed in military camps.
The statement was made at a hearing of the US Senate Appropriations Committee.
What preceded it?
- On December 3, the UN General Assembly supported a resolution demanding the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.
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