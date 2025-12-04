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News Kidnapping of children
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Some of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia were transported to DPRK, where they were placed in military camps

Russia kidnapped Ukrainian children and transported them to North Korea

Some of the Ukrainian children abducted by Russia were forcibly transported to North Korea.

This was reported by journalist Ostap Yarysh, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, Ukrainian human rights organizations reported that children were placed in military camps.

The statement was made at a hearing of the US Senate Appropriations Committee.

РФ викрала українських дітей та перевезла до КНДР

Read more: 9 days fighting for life: 12-year-old girl injured in Russian strike on Ternopil dies in hospital

What preceded it?

  • On December 3, the UN General Assembly supported a resolution demanding the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

РФ викрала українських дітей та перевезла до КНДР

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children (1175) Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (410) kidnapping (213) Russia (13840)
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