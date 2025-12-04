Some of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia were transported to DPRK, where they were placed in military camps

Some of the Ukrainian children abducted by Russia were forcibly transported to North Korea.

This was reported by journalist Ostap Yarysh, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

According to him, Ukrainian human rights organizations reported that children were placed in military camps.

The statement was made at a hearing of the US Senate Appropriations Committee.

Read more: 9 days fighting for life: 12-year-old girl injured in Russian strike on Ternopil dies in hospital

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