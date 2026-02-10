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Poland has created high readiness reserve for rapid mobilisation

Poland

In Poland, there are plans to create a high-readiness reserve from 2026, which will allow up to 500,000 military personnel to be mobilized quickly.

At the same time, some reservists will undergo regular training, and participation in the program will be voluntary and paid, according to Censor.NET.

The new format should provide up to 500,000 military personnel if necessary.

Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz says that men and women will serve on equal terms. It is planned that 300,000 military personnel will form a professional army and territorial defense forces, and 200,000 will be reservists of various types.

Watch more: Raid unmanned systems operators deliver cargo where vehicles cannot reach. VIDEO

What preceded it?

As Poland prepares for potential mobilization, the country faces numerous hybrid threats, including drone flights.

  • On February 6, a drone crashed on the territory of a military facility in Leznitsa-Velikaya.
  • On December 28, a drone crashed on the territory of a military unit in Pshasnish, approximately 70 meters from a weapons depot. The facility belongs to the 2nd Radio-Electronic Intelligence Center, which monitors the strategic Suwalki Corridor.
  • The Polish military also reported the intrusion of balloons into the country's territory from Belarus.

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war (1136) Poland (1591) Kosiniak-Kamysz Władysław (41)
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