Austria is preparing new aid for Ukraine’s energy sector and is considering transferring equipment, - Shmyhal

Austria will consider transferring reserve or used energy equipment from its power plants to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Energy website, the agreement was reached during an online meeting between First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal and Austrian Minister of Economy, Energy, and Tourism Wolfgang Gattmannsdorfer.

What officials talked about

They discussed Ukraine's needs in the context of the energy emergency and agreed to review all urgent needs regarding the transfer of reserve or used equipment from Austrian stations to Ukraine.

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Assistance from Austria

As Denys Shmyhal noted, Austria has already announced an additional €3 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Ukraine also highly appreciates Austria's total contribution of €15.5 million to the Energy Support Fund.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Energy thanked the Government and people of Austria for their systematic support of Ukraine's energy sustainability.

"We are grateful for the assistance provided by Austrian businesses, which have supplied equipment for underground gas storage facilities, thermal power plants, and gas production facilities. Any assistance is important for Ukraine in building up reserves and preparing for the next heating season," Shmyhal emphasized.