Enemy attacked DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region: significant damage

The enemy has once again attacked a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DTEK press centre.

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What is the extent of the damage?

As noted, the damage is significant. Repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working order.

Read more: Low temperatures to bring tough power schedules on Tuesday and Wednesday – Shmyhal

"We are currently working on site, clearing the debris. We will do everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the attack as soon as possible," DTEK emphasises.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that Russia had again attacked an energy facility in the Odesa region: settlements in three communities were partially cut off from electricity.

Read more: Attack on Odesa on night of 9 February: one person killed, damage to city (updated)