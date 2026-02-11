Over 95,000 residents of Odesa region left without electricity due to Russian strikes

As a result of nighttime strikes by Russian troops on energy infrastructure facilities, more than 95,000 residents in 42 settlements in the Odesa region were left without electricity.

This was reported by the head of the Odessa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, writes Censor.NET.

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Shelling of Odesa region

The most difficult situation is in the city of Kilia. Here, more than 200 buildings, home to about 9,000 people, are without gas and central heating. Due to the lack of electricity, it has become impossible to heat homes, leaving thousands of households cold.

To eliminate the consequences of the attack on the south of the region, the State Emergency Service has already sent forces and resources:

seven powerful generators to support critical infrastructure;

eight heat guns for rapid heating of premises;

five field kitchens.

An additional 10 aid stations will be set up, and support will be increased if necessary.

Each district has resilience centers and warming centers with backup power, hot drinks, and necessary assistance for the population.

Read more: Enemy strikes Sumy region: two killed, children among those injured

The regional administration is directly at the scene of events

A meeting was held in Kiliya to discuss the elimination of the consequences of the strikes, attended by representatives of DTEK, rescue services, and local authorities. Priority steps were identified to stabilize the situation and restore power supply.

Emergency repair work is ongoing. Damage to energy facilities is significant, but energy workers are working around the clock to restore power and heat to people as quickly as possible.

As reported, on the night of February 10, Russian invaders launched another attack on the energy infrastructure of the Odesa region, shelling a DTEK energy facility.

Read more: Ruscists hit Vilniansk with drones, two women wounded