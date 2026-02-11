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News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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Ruscists hit Vilniansk with drones, two women wounded

Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia district

Two people were wounded in an enemy attack on Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

As noted, overnight, the enemy struck the city with drones, destroying and damaging private homes.

Two women, aged 19 and 77, were wounded. They are receiving all necessary assistance.

See more: Consequences of Russian strike on Bohodukhiv: rescuers recovered bodies of four victims from rubble, three of whom were children aged one and two. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Background

Earlier, Censor.NET reported on a Russian strike on Vilniansk: four people were wounded, including a child.

Read more: Enemy repair unit, UAV pilot training centre, command posts and Russian troop concentrations hit, - General Staff

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shoot out (17286) Zaporizhzhia region (2089) Zaporizkyy district (361) Vilnyansk (8)
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