Ruscists hit Vilniansk with drones, two women wounded
Two people were wounded in an enemy attack on Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Details
As noted, overnight, the enemy struck the city with drones, destroying and damaging private homes.
Two women, aged 19 and 77, were wounded. They are receiving all necessary assistance.
Background
Earlier, Censor.NET reported on a Russian strike on Vilniansk: four people were wounded, including a child.
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