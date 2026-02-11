Drones of the 7th Airborne Corps eliminated 234 occupiers and 233 shelters in 10 days of February

In 10 days of February, operators of the Coordination Centre for Unmanned Systems of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces hit more than 170 enemy vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, drones remain one of the key tools for disrupting enemy attacks and destroying their heavy weapons.

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During this period, 234 occupiers and 233 shelters were eliminated.

In particular, the following were destroyed and damaged:

59 armoured vehicles and artillery systems;

87 trucks and cars;

24 ATVs and motorcycles.

Footage of the successful operation was published on the official Telegram channel of the 7th Airborne Corps.

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