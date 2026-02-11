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News Drone attack on the Kharkiv region
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Russians strike Zolochiv in Kharkiv region: two teenagers injured

Shelling of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region: two teenagers wounded

Russian invaders struck the village of Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region with an FPV drone. Two teenagers were injured as a result of the attack.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

Two teenagers injured

"A 15-year-old and a 14-year-old boy were injured as a result of the shelling. Medical personnel provided all necessary assistance," Sinehubov said.

The Russian attack also damaged the windows of a private house and a civilian vehicle.

  • Earlier it was reported that on February 11, Russian occupiers attacked an emergency medical vehicle with a drone on the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhanskyi highway, near the village of Borshchivka in the Kharkiv region.
  • One woman was killed in the attack and four other people were injured.

See more: Russia attacks Barvinkove–Lviv–Chop train in Kharkiv region with three drones: five killed, two injured (updated). PHOTOS

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teenagers (82) attack (748) Kharkivska region (1664) Bohodukhivskyy district (119) Zolochiv (39)
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