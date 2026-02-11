Russians strike Zolochiv in Kharkiv region: two teenagers injured
Russian invaders struck the village of Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region with an FPV drone. Two teenagers were injured as a result of the attack.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.
Two teenagers injured
"A 15-year-old and a 14-year-old boy were injured as a result of the shelling. Medical personnel provided all necessary assistance," Sinehubov said.
The Russian attack also damaged the windows of a private house and a civilian vehicle.
- Earlier it was reported that on February 11, Russian occupiers attacked an emergency medical vehicle with a drone on the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhanskyi highway, near the village of Borshchivka in the Kharkiv region.
- One woman was killed in the attack and four other people were injured.
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