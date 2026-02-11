Munich Security Conference announces Zelenskyy’s participation as head of Ukrainian delegation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the 62nd Munich Security Conference (MSC). The event will take place on February 13-15.

This was announced by the Munich Security Conference on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

Zelenskyy to head delegation

"We are honored to confirm that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will return to Munich and lead the Ukrainian delegation," the MSC said in a statement.

It is also reported that during the conference, Zelenskyy will receive the Ewald von Kleist Award, "dedicated to the brave Ukrainian people."

Earlier it was reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Munich Security Conference.

Read more: Neither Ukraine nor Russia are enthusiastic about idea of creating free economic zone in Donbas, - Zelenskyy

More about the Munich Conference

More than 50 members of the US Congress, over 60 heads of state and government, as well as more than 60 foreign ministers and 30 defense ministers will participate in the event.