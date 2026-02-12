Ukraine is leader in drone production, - French Defence Minister Vautrin

Drone Industry

France has recognised Ukraine's leadership in drone production.

This was stated by French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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What is known?

"I would like to immediately mention this morning's topic, namely our support for Ukraine," she said ahead of the NATO defence ministers' meeting in Brussels.

She recalled that she had previously held a meeting with Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, with whom she discussed a number of issues and cooperation, in particular regarding drones.

Read more: Russia and Ukraine change drone tactics due to emergence of "hedgehog tanks," - Forbes

She also assured Europe's commitment to providing assistance to Ukraine.

"Both in terms of weapons and in terms of our ability to stand by Ukrainians, who are now leaders in the production of drones," said Vautrin.

With regard to NATO, the minister emphasised the importance of cooperation and long-term commitment.

"This is what we will be discussing with European representatives this morning," she concluded.

Read more: "Khartiia" drone operators attempt to eliminate up to 50,000 occupiers per month, - Times