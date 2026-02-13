SSU and the National Police have neutralised FSB agent network that was preparing new terrorist attacks in Kyiv and Zhytomyr

The Security Service and National Police prevented new attempts by the FSB to carry out a series of terrorist attacks in northern Ukraine.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

As a result of pre-emptive actions, two Russian agents were detained who were making homemade bombs to detonate in crowded places in Kyiv and Zhytomyr.

It has been established that the explosions were being prepared by a 24-year-old contract female soldier in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and her 25-year-old friend, who were members of the FSB's agent network. In December 2025, law enforcement officers detained three members of the same network after they carried out a terrorist attack in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

The Russian agents recruited these individuals on a Telegram channel advertising "easy money".

After being recruited, the agents received money from the FSB to rent an apartment in Zhytomyr. In their temporary home, they set up an underground laboratory for the manufacture of homemade explosive devices according to the instructions of the Russian special services.

The suspects purchased components for the explosives in local shops and at the market, which they visited alone, regularly changing their clothes for the sake of secrecy.

After equipping the explosive devices, the agents waited for the FSB to geolocate the sites of the planned terrorist attacks where they were to plant the bombs.

SSU officers exposed the perpetrators in advance, documented their crimes and detained them at the stage of manufacturing the first explosive device.

During searches, bomb components were found on the detainees, as well as smartphones with evidence of working for the enemy.

Currently, Security Service investigators have informed the agents that they are suspected of preparing a terrorist act in collusion with a group of individuals.

The perpetrators are in custody

They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.







Read more: Planned explosion in centre of Kyiv: Russian agents sentenced to 15 years behind bars, - SSU