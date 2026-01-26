Planned explosion in centre of Kyiv: Russian agents sentenced to 15 years behind bars, - SSU

Based on evidence gathered by counterintelligence and Security Service investigators, two agents of Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU) were sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. They were detained by the SSU in September 2024 in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine.

What is known?

The investigation established that the perpetrators were planning an explosion in a crowded place in Kyiv to provoke panic in the Ukrainian capital.

To this end, following instructions from their supervisor in Russia, they purchased the necessary components for manufacturing a detonating mechanism for a homemade bomb, and then had to combine it with explosives hidden in a cache.

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Perpetrators of the GRU task

According to the investigation, the Russian order was carried out by a 20-year-old local woman and her 26-year-old partner. Both came to the attention of the enemy while looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

After recruitment, the agents set fire to several Defense Forces vehicles.

Counterintelligence acted preemptively and detained the agents while they were carrying out a "test" assignment.

Sentences handed down to Russian agents

During searches, components for a detonating mechanism and other evidence of cooperation with the curator were seized from the perpetrators.

The court found both agents guilty under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: