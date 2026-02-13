Zelenskyy visited the first German-Ukrainian enterprise manufacturing drones: 10,000 will be delivered this year

Drone Industry

President Zelenskyy visited the first German-Ukrainian enterprise that manufactures drones for the Ukrainian army.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Today, I accepted the first jointly manufactured strike drone. We saw the production line and the first flight of the drone. This is modern Ukrainian technology. Battle-tested. Equipped with artificial intelligence.

It will strike, conduct reconnaissance, and protect our soldiers. And already this year, 10,000 drones manufactured here will be transferred to Ukraine and strengthen our troops," said the head of state.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has long been working on opening joint production lines in Europe.

Read more: Ukraine is leader in drone production, - French Defence Minister Vautrin

"And today, this line is operational. It is the first of its kind in Germany. This is a tangible result. By the end of the year, we will have opened 10 joint ventures for the production of Ukrainian drones.

I would like to thank Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the German government, personally Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, and the German people. Ukraine is always ready to share the experience we have gained in protecting lives," he concluded.

Watch more: Zelenskyy arrives in Munich: New steps towards joint security for Ukraine and Europe. VIDEO