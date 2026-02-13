Russians attacked hospital in Sumy, where children are being treated, with two drones
Today, 13 February, Russian troops attacked Sumy, including strikes on a medical facility where children are being treated.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
After 12:00, the enemy struck the hospital grounds with two strike UAVs at intervals of about half an hour.
Are there any casualties?
It is noted that children and medical personnel are in shelters.
According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. No one has sought medical assistance.
It is reported that dozens of windows in the hospital building were damaged as a result of the strikes. All consequences are being clarified.
"The threat remains. The enemy continues to attack the Sumy community with drones. Stay in shelters," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.
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