Russians attacked hospital in Sumy, where children are being treated, with two drones

Today, 13 February, Russian troops attacked Sumy, including strikes on a medical facility where children are being treated.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

After 12:00, the enemy struck the hospital grounds with two strike UAVs at intervals of about half an hour.

Read more: Drone attacked car in Sumy region: driver was killed

Are there any casualties?

It is noted that children and medical personnel are in shelters.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. No one has sought medical assistance.

It is reported that dozens of windows in the hospital building were damaged as a result of the strikes. All consequences are being clarified.

Read more: Two people killed in enemy strikes on border of Sumy region

"The threat remains. The enemy continues to attack the Sumy community with drones. Stay in shelters," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.