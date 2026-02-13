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We will present our vision for Europe’s security in Munich tomorrow – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy to present Ukraine’s vision for Europe’s security in Munich

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that tomorrow, at a session of the Munich Security Conference, Ukraine will present its vision for Europe’s security.

The head of state said this in a Telegram post, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

In the president’s view, Europe needs an independent and strong defense industry — in partnership with the United States.

Watch more: Zelenskyy visited the first German-Ukrainian enterprise manufacturing drones: 10,000 will be delivered this year. VIDEO

"I believe Europe must be independent, with strong security guarantees. I am convinced that Ukraine is a strong partner, a good partner with real experience gained through this war — a tragic war.

But we are ready to share it, ready to be partners, ready to support Europe, and of course, we count on a strategic partnership with Germany and other European countries," Zelenskyy said.

During the Munich Security Conference, Ukraine is launching joint production.

"And we will talk about security. Our vision will be presented tomorrow," he added.

Watch more: Zelenskyy arrives in Munich: New steps towards joint security for Ukraine and Europe. VIDEO

Background

Read more: Without participation of Ukrainian Defense Forces, security of Europe is impossible, - Sybiha

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9039) defense (880)
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