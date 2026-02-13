Without participation of Ukrainian Defense Forces, security of Europe is impossible, - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that without the participation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it is impossible to ensure Europe's security, especially given the obvious distancing of the US from European security processes.

He said this during the opening of the Ukrainian House at the Munich Security Conference, according to Censor.NET, with reference to EP.

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"We have entered a new era. Outsourcing security for Europe is over. It is time to strengthen our internal strength. And this is only possible if Ukraine becomes an integral part of the new European security architecture... That is why it is right to have a Ukrainian House alongside the American and German ones. This reflects Ukraine's decisive role in collective security," Sybiha said.

According to him, Europe must come to terms with a new reality in which it can no longer rely solely on American protection.

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"The time when Europe relied on external forces is over. No more outsourcing. We have enough of our own strength. We just need to recognize this—and Ukraine is a key source of this real European strength," the minister emphasized.

He also added that Ukraine is ready to help European countries improve the combat readiness of their defense forces.

"We have come a long way. And we are ready to share our experience," the foreign minister stressed.

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